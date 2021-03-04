Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Shares of MRTX opened at $188.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $197.57. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

