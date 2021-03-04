Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

