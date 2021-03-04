IMI’s (IMIAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $37.99 on Monday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

