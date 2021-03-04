ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce sales of $15.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $70.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $108.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.88.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 56.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 98.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

