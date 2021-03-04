Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Market Perform”

Noble Financial cut shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INDO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

