Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 5.8%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.70. 3,936,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,114,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

