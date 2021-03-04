Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0008

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $364,631.56 and approximately $60,055.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.