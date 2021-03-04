InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Up 6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.63 and last traded at $76.61. 1,806,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 792,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in InMode by 77.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $25,214,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

