Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INGXF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.