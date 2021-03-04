Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.38.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,992,000 after acquiring an additional 181,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 8,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after buying an additional 1,249,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after buying an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

