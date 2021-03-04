Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSG. Cowen increased their price target on Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

