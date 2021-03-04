Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $947.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

