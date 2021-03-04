Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Purchases $556,800.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CAR opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

