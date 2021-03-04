Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider John Richards purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.09 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of A$40,360.00 ($28,828.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$13.37.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.