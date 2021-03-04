Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

James Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

On Monday, February 15th, James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89. Big Yellow Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,193 ($15.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,099.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.