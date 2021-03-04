Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells $321,195.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $163.97 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

