Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Director Sells 37,820 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$121.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.16. The stock has a market cap of C$54.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$121.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

