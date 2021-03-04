Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells 3,087 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CI opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

