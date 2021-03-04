Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Sells 26,668 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 26,668 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,085,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Richard Dallas White sold 4,966 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $396,286.80.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $84.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.