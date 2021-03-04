Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 3,521 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $378.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

