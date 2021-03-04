Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells $94,600.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.98 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $723.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HealthStream by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 91.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

