Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $39,843.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 103,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

