Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $16.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.21. 751,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,818. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,904,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

