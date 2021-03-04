Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 18,715 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13.

On Monday, January 4th, Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98.

TSE SLF traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$62.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,609. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.46. The firm has a market cap of C$36.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

