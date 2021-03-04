Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells $361,430.87 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

