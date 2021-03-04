Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 207,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TriMas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 956,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

