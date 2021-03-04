Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $58.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

