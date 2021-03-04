Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $275.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $225.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $231.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

