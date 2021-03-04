Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $1.51 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00478709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00072661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00078963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00084623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00496009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053794 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.