Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intec Pharma.

Several research firms have commented on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NTEC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,553. The company has a market cap of $12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth about $55,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

