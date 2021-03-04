Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.05. Interface shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 3,174 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Interface by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

