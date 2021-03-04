International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.34. The company had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

