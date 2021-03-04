Intrust Bank NA Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,663. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.