Intrust Bank NA Has $1.65 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6,623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,626,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 1,301,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.