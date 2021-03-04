Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

