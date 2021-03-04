Intrust Bank NA Sells 821 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 192,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.74. 289,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

