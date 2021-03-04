Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 2,253 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intuit stock opened at $388.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.90 and its 200 day moving average is $355.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

