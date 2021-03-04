Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $418.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

