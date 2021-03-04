Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $654,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

