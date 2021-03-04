Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

NYSE VKQ opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

