Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.3% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.08. 7,771,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,859,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.16.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

