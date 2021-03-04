Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

