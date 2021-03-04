Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

