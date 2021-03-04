Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$75.11 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

