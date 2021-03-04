Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,011 call options.

SDGR traded down $23.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.10. 426,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other Schrödinger news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $356,804.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 116,443 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $13,049,767.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,034,104 shares of company stock worth $94,064,682.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.