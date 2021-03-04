Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,883 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average daily volume of 882 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 222,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

