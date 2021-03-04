INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.14. INVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

