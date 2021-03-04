Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

IONS opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,389. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,448,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,893,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

