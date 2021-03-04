Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 183,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.