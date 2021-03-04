iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iQIYI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 150,576 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

